The scrapping of profitability requirements by China Securities Regulatory Commission will lead to a faster back-door listing process on Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges. Photo: Sam Tsang
China’s easing of M&A rules put in place after 2015 market crash will boost fundraising, analysts say
- Tougher rules put in place after the market crash led to fundraising shrinking from 833 billion yuan four years ago to 71 billion yuan so far this year
- Move will quicken back-door listing process on Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges
