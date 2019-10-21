Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

The scrapping of profitability requirements by China Securities Regulatory Commission will lead to a faster back-door listing process on Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges. Photo: Sam Tsang
Markets

China’s easing of M&A rules put in place after 2015 market crash will boost fundraising, analysts say

  • Tougher rules put in place after the market crash led to fundraising shrinking from 833 billion yuan four years ago to 71 billion yuan so far this year
  • Move will quicken back-door listing process on Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges
Topic |   Mergers & Acquisitions
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 4:28pm, 21 Oct, 2019

TOP PICKS

The scrapping of profitability requirements by China Securities Regulatory Commission will lead to a faster back-door listing process on Shenzhen and Shanghai stock exchanges. Photo: Sam Tsang
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.