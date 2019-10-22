Advertisement
Stocks Blog: Trump says US-China trade deal 'coming along very well'
- China Unicom’s first nine-month net profit rises but new customer addition slows
- Tencent raises stake in loss-making Finnish mobile game developer
A Chinese investor uses a mobile phone to check stock prices at a securities brokerage house in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
