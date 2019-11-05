Advertisement
Stocks Blog: Hong Kong business activity falls to worst level in 11 years
- Jefferies initiates coverage of four China beer stocks, favouring Budweiser
- Jefferies rates AAC technologies a hold
Jefferies has initiated coverage of Budweiser Brewing APAC with a buy rating. Budweiser brands are displayed. Photo: Reuters
