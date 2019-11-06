A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on November 4, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Hang Seng Index ekes out small gain to extend winning streak to fifth session, with CK Life Sciences soaring 153.5 per cent
- Investors pile into CK Life Sciences on its report of ‘improved outcomes’ in trials of melanoma vaccine
- Tencent sees fifth consecutive session of gains ahead of next week’s results
Topic | China stock market
A branch of the Postal Savings Bank of China in Beijing on April 23, 2015. Photo: Reuters
Postal Savings Bank to raise up to US$4.7 billion in secondary listing as Shanghai snares the world’s third-largest fundraising of 2019
- Postal Savings Bank of China plans to raise up to 32.71 billion yuan by selling between 5.17 billion and 5.95 billion A shares at 5.5 yuan each
- Subscription of the shares will be postponed to November 28 from November 7, according to a Hong Kong exchange filing
Topic | IPO
