Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on November 4, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Markets

Hang Seng Index ekes out small gain to extend winning streak to fifth session, with CK Life Sciences soaring 153.5 per cent

  • Investors pile into CK Life Sciences on its report of ‘improved outcomes’ in trials of melanoma vaccine
  • Tencent sees fifth consecutive session of gains ahead of next week’s results
Topic |   China stock market
Deb Price

Deb Price  

Updated: 5:36pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A Chinese investor monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on November 4, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
READ FULL ARTICLE
A branch of the Postal Savings Bank of China in Beijing on April 23, 2015. Photo: Reuters
Companies

Postal Savings Bank to raise up to US$4.7 billion in secondary listing as Shanghai snares the world’s third-largest fundraising of 2019

  • Postal Savings Bank of China plans to raise up to 32.71 billion yuan by selling between 5.17 billion and 5.95 billion A shares at 5.5 yuan each
  • Subscription of the shares will be postponed to November 28 from November 7, according to a Hong Kong exchange filing
Topic |   IPO
Pearl Liu

Pearl Liu  

Updated: 3:11pm, 6 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A branch of the Postal Savings Bank of China in Beijing on April 23, 2015. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.