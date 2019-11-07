Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on November 4, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Hang Seng Index turns up on late news US and China have agreed on plan to roll back extra tariffs in phases
- CK Life Sciences soars 23.3 per cent after skyrocketing more than 150 per cent on Wednesday
- CSPC Pharmaceutical jumps 4.4 per cent as investors pile in on belief in its drug line
Topic | China stock market
China and the US had extensive and serious discussions over the past two weeks to try to end their trade war, according to the Chinese Ministry of Commerce. Photo: AFP
China and US agree to phased rollback of extra trade war tariffs
- Negotiators from both countries still trying to reach interim deal, Chinese Ministry of Commerce says
- Xi Jinping to visit Greece and Brazil next week but still no indication of any meeting with Donald Trump to sign deal
Topic | US-China trade war
