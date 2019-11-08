A trader at a stock brokerage in Beijing on Tuesday August 6, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China represents gains and advances in red, and uses the green colour to denote losses and declines. Photo: Simon Song
Hang Seng Index had its best week in two months, on progress in talks to resolve 16 months of bruising US-China trade war
- The Hang Seng Index rose 2 per cent this week to close at 27,651.14, its best weekly performance since September 13
- Shanghai’s benchmark Composite Index rose 0.2 per cent to close the week at 2,964.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 0.7 per cent to 1,648.68
