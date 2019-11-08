Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A trader at a stock brokerage in Beijing on Tuesday August 6, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China represents gains and advances in red, and uses the green colour to denote losses and declines. Photo: Simon Song
Markets

Hang Seng Index had its best week in two months, on progress in talks to resolve 16 months of bruising US-China trade war

  • The Hang Seng Index rose 2 per cent this week to close at 27,651.14, its best weekly performance since September 13
  • Shanghai’s benchmark Composite Index rose 0.2 per cent to close the week at 2,964.18, while the Shenzhen Composite Index advanced 0.7 per cent to 1,648.68
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 6:33pm, 8 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

A trader at a stock brokerage in Beijing on Tuesday August 6, 2019. Contrary to global conventions, China represents gains and advances in red, and uses the green colour to denote losses and declines. Photo: Simon Song
READ FULL ARTICLE
LIVE
Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: CK Life Sciences plunges; 6 companies debut in Hong Kong -- the most on one day in 2019

  • Rusal plunges on nine-month results 
  • Xiaomi’s price target dropped by First Shanghai Securities
SCMP

Deb Price  

Yujing Liu  

Snow Xia  

Updated: 6:15pm, 8 Nov, 2019

The bull sculpture at Exchange Square in Hong Kong. Photo: David Wong
Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP

Deb Price  

Yujing Liu  

Snow Xia  

Updated: 6:15pm, 8 Nov, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.