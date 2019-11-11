Apple CEO Tim Cook visited AirPods' Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Luxshare’s stock has shot up more than 200 per cent this year. Photo: Weibo
Apple AirPods craze spreads to China, becoming music to the ears of wireless-headset stock investors
- AirPods supplier Luxshare Precision Industry is up more than 200 per cent this year
- Wireless headset sector is seen as a huge new market
The new Apple AirPods Pro allow you to either engage with, or blank out, the wider environment. Photo: Kwokwang Chow
We review Apple AirPods Pro: are they better than the original?
The AirPods Pro offer a much richer, rounder and deeper sonic palate than previous Apple headphones, but does our reviewer think they are better than the original?
