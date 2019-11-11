Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited AirPods' Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Luxshare’s stock has shot up more than 200 per cent this year. Photo: Weibo
Markets

Apple AirPods craze spreads to China, becoming music to the ears of wireless-headset stock investors

  • AirPods supplier Luxshare Precision Industry is up more than 200 per cent this year
  • Wireless headset sector is seen as a huge new market
Topic |   Apple
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 7:57am, 11 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Apple CEO Tim Cook visited AirPods' Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Luxshare’s stock has shot up more than 200 per cent this year. Photo: Weibo
READ FULL ARTICLE
The new Apple AirPods Pro allow you to either engage with, or blank out, the wider environment. Photo: Kwokwang Chow
News & Trends

We review Apple AirPods Pro: are they better than the original?

The AirPods Pro offer a much richer, rounder and deeper sonic palate than previous Apple headphones, but does our reviewer think they are better than the original?

Topic |   First Person
Rob Garratt

Rob Garratt  

Updated: 2:00pm, 3 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

The new Apple AirPods Pro allow you to either engage with, or blank out, the wider environment. Photo: Kwokwang Chow
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.