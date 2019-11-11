LIVE
Stocks Blog: Hang Seng on track for worst tumble in 3 months; Sun Hung Kai leads drops in property stocks
- Hang Seng weighed down by worries about China inflation, shooting of protester, says analyst Kenny Wen
- Property stocks top losers on Hang Seng
At least one protester was shot Monday morning, amid demonstrations that disrupted the MTR subway and traffic. Photo: Nora Tam
Alibaba's annual Singles' Day started off with strong sales. Above, the countdown celebration for 2019 was broadcast live from the Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena. Photo: Handout
