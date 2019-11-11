Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

LIVE
Markets
LIVE

Stocks Blog: Hang Seng on track for worst tumble in 3 months; Sun Hung Kai leads drops in property stocks

  • Hang Seng weighed down by worries about China inflation, shooting of protester, says analyst Kenny Wen
  • Property stocks top losers on Hang Seng
Deb Price

Deb Price  

Updated: 12:25pm, 11 Nov, 2019

At least one protester was shot Monday morning, amid demonstrations that disrupted the MTR subway and traffic. Photo: Nora Tam
At least one protester was shot Monday morning, amid demonstrations that disrupted the MTR subway and traffic. Photo: Nora Tam
Alibaba's annual Singles' Day started off with strong sales. Above, the countdown celebration for 2019 was broadcast live from the Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena. Photo: Handout
Alibaba's annual Singles' Day started off with strong sales. Above, the countdown celebration for 2019 was broadcast live from the Shanghai Mercedes-Benz Arena. Photo: Handout
Topic |   Stocks Blog
Deb Price

Deb Price  

Updated: 12:25pm, 11 Nov, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.