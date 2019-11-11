Riot police fire tear gas in and around the Chinese University of Hong Kong campus on Monday. Photo: Felix Wong
Hong Kong stocks see worst fall in three months as protester is shot, man set on fire
- Hang Seng benchmark fell 2.6 per cent, while the Shanghai Composite Index dropped 1.8 per cent
- City says it has no plans to suspend stock trading or impose curbs on cash withdrawals at banks
Apple CEO Tim Cook visited AirPods' Chinese supplier Luxshare Precision Industry in December 2017. Luxshare’s stock has shot up more than 200 per cent this year. Photo: Weibo
Apple AirPods craze spreads to China, becoming music to the ears of wireless-headset stock investors
- AirPods supplier Luxshare Precision Industry is up more than 200 per cent this year
- Wireless headset sector is seen as a huge new market
