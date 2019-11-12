Some MTR train service was suspended Tuesday, leaving stranded commuters to walk after trains were stopped by objects thrown on the tracks near Sha Tin MTR Station. Photo: Winson Wong
Hong Kong and China stocks have relief rebounds as traders wait for key economic data, shrug off latest protest clashes
- Tencent contributes most to the gain on the Hang Seng Index ahead of its quarterly earnings result
- China’s statistics bureau is due to release key October economic data on Thursday
Topic | China stock market
Some MTR train service was suspended Tuesday, leaving stranded commuters to walk after trains were stopped by objects thrown on the tracks near Sha Tin MTR Station. Photo: Winson Wong
LIVE
LIVE
Chinese University stand-off escalates with multiple volleys of tear gas fired by Hong Kong police, and car set on fire by protesters
- Protesters and officers have been locked in a confrontation all morning with both sides refusing to back down
- Man who was set on fire by protesters on Monday remains in critical condition. Condition of protester who was shot by police improves and he is arrested for unlawful assembly