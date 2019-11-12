Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Some MTR train service was suspended Tuesday, leaving stranded commuters to walk after trains were stopped by objects thrown on the tracks near Sha Tin MTR Station. Photo: Winson Wong
Markets

Hong Kong and China stocks have relief rebounds as traders wait for key economic data, shrug off latest protest clashes

  • Tencent contributes most to the gain on the Hang Seng Index ahead of its quarterly earnings result
  • China’s statistics bureau is due to release key October economic data on Thursday
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:49pm, 12 Nov, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some MTR train service was suspended Tuesday, leaving stranded commuters to walk after trains were stopped by objects thrown on the tracks near Sha Tin MTR Station. Photo: Winson Wong
READ FULL ARTICLE
LIVE
Politics
LIVE

Chinese University stand-off escalates with multiple volleys of tear gas fired by Hong Kong police, and car set on fire by protesters

  • Protesters and officers have been locked in a confrontation all morning with both sides refusing to back down
  • Man who was set on fire by protesters on Monday remains in critical condition. Condition of protester who was shot by police improves and he is arrested for unlawful assembly
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 5:48pm, 12 Nov, 2019

Photo: RTHK
Topic |   Hong Kong protests
SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 5:48pm, 12 Nov, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.