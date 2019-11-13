LIVE
Stocks Blog: Alibaba approved to list in Hong Kong, selling up to US$15 billion in new shares
- Alibaba's secondary listing will be a big win for the city's exchange, may encourage other US-listed Chinese firms to follow and could hurt Tencent shares, says Alan Li, portfolio manager at Atta Capital
- Alibaba shares expected to trade in the week of November 25
People walk past a logo of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Xinhua People walk past a logo of China's e-commerce giant Alibaba in Hangzhou, capital of east China's Zhejiang Province. Photo: Xinhua
