The rail track is blocked at Chinese University station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s stocks set for steepest weekly loss in three months as protests persist and Tencent’s earnings trail estimates

  • Unrest continues to roil stocks, as police accuse ‘rioters’ of firing arrows at them; traffic again crippled
  • China’s industrial production, retail sales both trail analysts’ estimates
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:47pm, 14 Nov, 2019

The rail track is blocked at Chinese University station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong protests: Chinese University chiefs arranging voluntary evacuation of staff and students as fourth day of mayhem hits city

  • Protesters block the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and major roads remain closed
  • City leader Carrie Lam holds late-night meeting with senior ministers to discuss crisis

 

SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 5:42pm, 14 Nov, 2019

SCMP Reporters

SCMP Reporters  

Updated: 5:42pm, 14 Nov, 2019

