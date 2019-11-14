The rail track is blocked at Chinese University station. Photo: Sam Tsang
Hong Kong’s stocks set for steepest weekly loss in three months as protests persist and Tencent’s earnings trail estimates
- Unrest continues to roil stocks, as police accuse ‘rioters’ of firing arrows at them; traffic again crippled
- China’s industrial production, retail sales both trail analysts’ estimates
Hong Kong protests: Chinese University chiefs arranging voluntary evacuation of staff and students as fourth day of mayhem hits city
- Protesters block the Cross-Harbour Tunnel and major roads remain closed
- City leader Carrie Lam holds late-night meeting with senior ministers to discuss crisis