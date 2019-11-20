Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE
LIVE
Stocks Blog: Hong Kong stocks start with losses, as Tencent, HKEX, Want Want China fall
- Hang Seng Index to underperform mainland's onshore, offshore stocks, Morgan Stanley says
- China selfie-editing app Meitu completes steps to acquire controlling stake in Dajie Net
The bronze bull in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Topic | Stocks Blog
SUBSCRIBE TO BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.