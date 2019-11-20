Channels

Chinese investors monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. Photo: AP Photo
Markets

China’s stock market turns subdued again as investors await clear policy signals

  • Sharp decline in the volatility on the CSI 300 Index underscores the prevailing cautious sentiment, as policymakers take steps to stabilise growth, curb inflation
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:30pm, 20 Nov, 2019

Anti-government protesters set fire to the toll gates of the Cross-Harbour Tunnel, on November 14. The months-long violence is likely to affect Hong Kong stock market’s fortunes next year. Photo: AP Photo
China Business

Hang Seng Index to underperform China-linked equity benchmarks next year: Morgan Stanley

  • Hang Seng Index will probably end 2020 at 27,500, representing a 1.5 per cent gain from the current level, Morgan Stanley says
  • Morgan Stanley cuts the rating on Chinese onshore stocks, citing slower pace of foreign buying and less appealing valuation
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 9:28pm, 19 Nov, 2019

