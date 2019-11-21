A Chinese investor uses his smartphone to monitor stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing on November 19, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Hong Kong stocks pounded by expectations Trump will sign bill supporting city’s protesters, raising doubts on trade deal
- Asiaray Media Group shoots up more than 100 per cent intraday after Ant Financial Services buys 7.5 per cent stake
- Artgo Holdings, which had gained nearly 3,800 per cent this year, plunges almost 98 per cent after MSCI reversal on index inclusion
Topic | China stock market
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi presides over the US House of Representatives, which approved the Senate version of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act on Wednesday. Photo: AFP
Hong Kong human rights bill clears US Congress, is sent to Donald Trump to sign into law
- Vote was an overwhelming 417-1 in favour of the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act
- Trump is expected to sign the legislation, Bloomberg reports
Topic | Hong Kong protests
