Liquor giant Kweichow Moutai tumbled 3 per cent – it’s worst fall in more than six weeks. Above, bottles of Chinese white wine, Maotai. Photo: Simon Song
Hang Seng gains, but China stocks fall on uncertainty about what is ahead on trade deal if Trump signs bill supporting protesters
- Liquor giant Kweichow Moutai falls 3 per cent in worst tumble in six weeks
- Meituan Dianping surges 6.7 per cent on third-quarter revenue that beat expectations
A bull sculpture at the Hong Kong stock exchange in Central. Photo: Warton Li
Kasen shares rebound 472 per cent after rejecting short-seller report on accounting
- Chinese furniture maker recoup losses after denying allegations in Blue Orca research notes issued on Thursday
