SCMP
Liquor giant Kweichow Moutai tumbled 3 per cent – it’s worst fall in more than six weeks. Above, bottles of Chinese white wine, Maotai. Photo: Simon Song
Markets

Hang Seng gains, but China stocks fall on uncertainty about what is ahead on trade deal if Trump signs bill supporting protesters

  • Liquor giant Kweichow Moutai falls 3 per cent in worst tumble in six weeks
  • Meituan Dianping surges 6.7 per cent on third-quarter revenue that beat expectations
Topic |   China stock market
SCMP

Deb Price  

Georgina Lee  

Updated: 7:26pm, 22 Nov, 2019

A bull sculpture at the Hong Kong stock exchange in Central. Photo: Warton Li
China Business

Kasen shares rebound 472 per cent after rejecting short-seller report on accounting

  • Chinese furniture maker recoup losses after denying allegations in Blue Orca research notes issued on Thursday
Topic |   Stocks
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong  

Updated: 5:19pm, 22 Nov, 2019

