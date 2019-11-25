Channels

Officials open a ballot box at a polling station in Kowloon Tong in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks rally after big election win by pro-democracy camp boosts hopes that violent protests may subside

  • Property stocks – which have been hammered amid violent protests – shoot up
  • Tencent, Wharf REIC and AIA among gainers
Updated: 12:20pm, 25 Nov, 2019

Officials open a ballot box at a polling station in Kowloon Tong in Hong Kong on Sunday. Photo: Reuters
Pro-democracy supporters celebrate huge gains in the district council elections. Photo: AP
Hong Kong elections: tsunami of disaffection washes over city as pro-Beijing camp left reeling by record turnout and overwhelming defeat

  • By 9am, pro-democracy camp had won 17 out of 18 district councils, all of which were previously under pro-establishment control
  • Result set to give pan-democrat bloc significant increase in seats on election committee that chooses city’s chief executive
SCMP

Jeffie Lam  

Sum Lok-kei  

Ng Kang-chung  

Updated: 12:20pm, 25 Nov, 2019

Pro-democracy supporters celebrate huge gains in the district council elections. Photo: AP
