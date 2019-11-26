LIVE
LIVE
Alibaba jumps in Hong Kong trading debut; Hang Seng seesaws, with property stocks falling
- Kasen International Holdings says it is setting up independent reviewer to look at claims by short seller
- China tries to brush off pro-democracy victory in Hong Kong, blames ‘foreign forces’
The banging of the gong to mark the debut of Alibaba on the Hong Kong board. Photo: Winson Wong
Alibaba (9988 HK) began trading this morning. Here Alibaba mascots await the banging of the gong. Photo: Enoch Yiu
Topic | Stocks Blog