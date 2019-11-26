Investors monitor stocks in Beijing on November 11, 2019. Photo: Associated Press
Hang Seng Index falls, as Alibaba debut and trade war progress fail to reassure investors worried Hong Kong unrest will return
- E-commerce giant Alibaba rises 6.6 per cent in debut
- China Mengniu Dairy jumps 3 per cent
China stock market
Daniel Zhang Yong, Chief Executive Officer of Alibaba Group attends the company's stock trading debut at the Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing on November 26, 2019. He is flanked by board member Tung Chee-hwa and Laura Cha Shih May-lung, chairwoman of HKEX. Photo: Sam Tsang
Alibaba shares rise in Hong Kong debut, creating city’s biggest stock with HK$4 trillion market capitalisation
- Shares close at HK$187.60 on first day of trading in Hong Kong, handing investors a 6.6 per cent gain over the HK$176 offer price
- Alibaba is the most traded stock with HK$14 billion of shares changing hands, accounting for 10.5 per cent of main board turnover
