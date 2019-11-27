Channels

Hang Seng Index opens on a positive note for the fourth day on trade talks optimism. Will the good vibes last?

  • Sino Biopharmaceutical posts slight gain in net profit over first nine months
  • Mediocre returns predicted for Chinese stocks in 2020
     
Zhang Shidong  

Deb Price  

Updated: 10:35am, 27 Nov, 2019

Bull sculpture in Shanghai. Photo: Bloomberg
Topic |   Stocks Blog
