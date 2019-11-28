Channels

Hang Seng Index falls after President Donald Trump signs legislation supporting Hong Kong protesters

  • Sun Hung Kai Properties (16 HK) wins biggest parcel of commercial land ever sold in the city
  • Alibaba (9988 HK) will be admitted into a broad version of Hong Kong’s benchmark stock index on December 9
Anti-government protesters gathered in Hong Kong last month to urge the US Congress to pass the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act. President Donald Trump has signed the legislation into law. Photo: Felix Wong
Topic |   Stocks Blog
