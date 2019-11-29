Hang Seng Index tumbles on investor jitters that new US-China tensions could undermine partial trade deal
Advertisement
Advertisement
LIVE
LIVE
Hang Seng Index tumbles on investor jitters that new US-China tensions could undermine partial trade deal
- Best Mart 360 (2360 HK) looking to expand away from 'war zone' Hong Kong
- Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group (1929 HK) first half profits decline 20.8 per cent
A Chinese investor studies stocks at a brokerage in Beijing. Photo: EPA-EFE
Topic | Stocks Blog
SUBSCRIBE TO BREAKING NEWS ALERTS
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Advertisement
Advertisement
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
Products & Services
Our Sites
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP
Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.