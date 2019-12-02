Channels

Stocks of China property developers rallied in Hong Kong Monday on reports of robust contracted home sales in November. Shenzhen, pictured above, saw especially strong home sales. Photo: Bloomberg
Markets

Hong Kong, China stocks get boost from upbeat mainland manufacturing data

  • Alibaba posts second straight session of losses on profit taking
  • Hong Kong-listed property developers rise on strong November contracted home sales
Topic |   China stock market
Updated: 5:01pm, 2 Dec, 2019

Hong Kong and China stocks gain as data shows increase in mainland manufacturing activity

  • Alibaba posts second straight session of losses as profit taking continues
  • Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment gain as Macau gaming revenue declines by less than expected
Updated: 4:59pm, 2 Dec, 2019

The bull sculpture at the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Photo: Bloomberg
Riot police arrest a man as anti-government protesters hold a "Never forget why we started" rally in Hong Kong. Photo: Sam Tsang
Topic |   Stocks Blog
