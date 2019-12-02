Stocks of China property developers rallied in Hong Kong Monday on reports of robust contracted home sales in November. Shenzhen, pictured above, saw especially strong home sales. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong, China stocks get boost from upbeat mainland manufacturing data
- Alibaba posts second straight session of losses on profit taking
- Hong Kong-listed property developers rise on strong November contracted home sales
Hong Kong and China stocks gain as data shows increase in mainland manufacturing activity
- Alibaba posts second straight session of losses as profit taking continues
- Sands China, Galaxy Entertainment gain as Macau gaming revenue declines by less than expected
The bull sculpture at the Shanghai Stock Exchange. Photo: Bloomberg
