Chinese investors monitor prices in Beijing on November 19. Photo: Associated Press
Hong Kong stock market sentiment weighed down by rising tensions between Washington and Beijing

  • China e-commerce giant Alibaba falls for third straight session
  • Cosmetics chain Sa Sa International drops as protests disrupt business, leading to store closings in Singapore
Topic |   Hang Seng Index
Deb Price  

Snow Xia  

Updated: 5:48pm, 3 Dec, 2019

Chinese investors monitor prices in Beijing on November 19. Photo: Associated Press
Sa Sa has been struggling in Singapore for some time, but the recent Hong Kong retail downturn means it is pulling back to try and buttress its Hong Kong base. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
Sa Sa to exit Singapore, cut 170 jobs

  • Exit from Singapore will allow Hong Kong cosmetics chain to put resources in core markets to help stem six years of losses
  • Sa Sa and peers face difficult operating environment as fewer tourists from mainland China deny city’s retailers of crucial ‘lifeblood’
Topic |   Hong Kong property
Lam Ka-sing

Lam Ka-sing  

Updated: 5:47pm, 3 Dec, 2019

Sa Sa has been struggling in Singapore for some time, but the recent Hong Kong retail downturn means it is pulling back to try and buttress its Hong Kong base. Photo: Xiaomei Chen
