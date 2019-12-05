Channels

A Chinese investor uses a smartphone to monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. Photo: Associated Press
Hong Kong, China stocks rise on increased optimism a partial trade deal will be worked out by world’s two leading economies

  • Gold-linked stocks fall, as traders move out of the safe haven asset
  • Tencent, Alibaba and Meituan Dianping gained
Deb Price  

Snow Xia  

Updated: 5:10pm, 5 Dec, 2019

A Chinese investor uses a smartphone to monitors stock prices at a brokerage house in Beijing. Photo: Associated Press
US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law legislation last week. Photo: Bloomberg
Trade war: China, US moving closer to deal despite Hong Kong and Xinjiang tensions, reports Bloomberg

  • US President Donald Trump suggested on Tuesday that a deal could be pushed back until after the US presidential election in November 2020
  • Recent US legislation seeking to sanction Chinese officials over human-rights issues in Hong Kong and Xinjiang are unlikely to impact the talks
Bloomberg  

Updated: 5:59pm, 4 Dec, 2019

US President Donald Trump signed the Hong Kong Human Rights and Democracy Act into law legislation last week. Photo: Bloomberg
