Kweichow Moutai, the world’s most valuable liquor company, jumped 3.6 per cent on Friday. That was its biggest gain in more than two months. Photo: Martin Chan
Hong Kong, China stocks extend gains on growing sentiment Washington and Beijing will strike an interim trade deal
- Liquor giant Kweichow Moutai jumps 3.6 per cent
- AAC Technologies soars 9 per cent on expectations of high Apple iPhone sales
Topic | China stock market
Some soybean imports from the US will be exempt from the levies. Photo: Reuters
China to exempt US soybeans and pork from tariffs
- Announcement comes just over a week before Washington is due to impose 15 per cent tariffs on US$160 billion of Chinese goods
- Two sides are still trying to agree an interim trade deal
Topic | US-China trade war
