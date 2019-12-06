Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Kweichow Moutai, the world’s most valuable liquor company, jumped 3.6 per cent on Friday. That was its biggest gain in more than two months. Photo: Martin Chan
Markets

Hong Kong, China stocks extend gains on growing sentiment Washington and Beijing will strike an interim trade deal

  • Liquor giant Kweichow Moutai jumps 3.6 per cent
  • AAC Technologies soars 9 per cent on expectations of high Apple iPhone sales
Topic |   China stock market
SCMP

Deb Price  

Snow Xia  

Updated: 5:09pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Kweichow Moutai, the world’s most valuable liquor company, jumped 3.6 per cent on Friday. That was its biggest gain in more than two months. Photo: Martin Chan
READ FULL ARTICLE
Some soybean imports from the US will be exempt from the levies. Photo: Reuters
Diplomacy

China to exempt US soybeans and pork from tariffs

  • Announcement comes just over a week before Washington is due to impose 15 per cent tariffs on US$160 billion of Chinese goods
  • Two sides are still trying to agree an interim trade deal
Topic |   US-China trade war
Teddy Ng

Teddy Ng  

Updated: 4:09pm, 6 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Some soybean imports from the US will be exempt from the levies. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.