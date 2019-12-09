Channels

Business /  Markets
LIVE

Hong Kong, China stocks reverse into red after opening with gains

  • Swiss asset manager Pictet Wealth Management foresees gloomy 2020 for US dollar
  • Chinese oil-related stocks gain on establishment of new state pipeline group
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Azar Zaidi  

Updated: 11:49am, 9 Dec, 2019

Topic |   Stocks Blog
