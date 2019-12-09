Channels

SCMP
Columnists

Cliff Buddle

Bernice Chan

Robert Delaney

Cary Huang

Yonden Lhatoo

Alex Lo

Tammy Tam

Luisa Tam

Wang Xiangwei

Ian Young

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

Channels

A brokerage house in Beijing. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.1 per cent on Monday, while the Shenzhen Component closed 2.35 points lower. Photo: AP
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong, China stocks see-saw as trade deal uncertainties cloud market outlook

  • Chinese steel firms lead gains amid price hikes
  • Oil-related stocks rise after China sets up state oil and gas pipeline group
Topic |   Stocks
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 4:34pm, 9 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

A brokerage house in Beijing. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.1 per cent on Monday, while the Shenzhen Component closed 2.35 points lower. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE
LIVE
Business /  Markets
LIVE

Hang Seng, China stocks trapped in range-bound trading amid caution over trade deal

  • Swiss asset manager Pictet Wealth Management foresees gloomy 2020 for US dollar
  • Chinese oil-related stocks gain on establishment of new state pipeline group
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Azar Zaidi  

Updated: 3:47pm, 9 Dec, 2019

Topic |   Stocks Blog
SCMP

Yujing Liu  

Azar Zaidi  

Updated: 3:47pm, 9 Dec, 2019

SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.