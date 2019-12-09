A brokerage house in Beijing. The Shanghai Composite rose 0.1 per cent on Monday, while the Shenzhen Component closed 2.35 points lower. Photo: AP
Hong Kong, China stocks see-saw as trade deal uncertainties cloud market outlook
- Chinese steel firms lead gains amid price hikes
- Oil-related stocks rise after China sets up state oil and gas pipeline group
Hang Seng, China stocks trapped in range-bound trading amid caution over trade deal
- Swiss asset manager Pictet Wealth Management foresees gloomy 2020 for US dollar
- Chinese oil-related stocks gain on establishment of new state pipeline group