Flags are raised outside the Exchange Square building in Central. Photo: AP
More pain for Hong Kong stocks in 2020 as smart money bets on China upside, analysts say
- UBS Global Wealth Management forecasts higher returns on MSCI China Index
- There is a lack of confidence, surprise catalyst in Hong Kong shares, Bocom International says
A supporter of pro-democracy protesters speaks to riot police in Tsim Sha Tsui, Hong Kong, on November 25, 2019. Photo: EPA
Investors ‘cautious’ about Hong Kong markets in 2020 as questions remain over how protests, trade war will be resolved
- City’s markets ‘destined for volatility’ in coming months as the trade war drags on, and with no obvious resolution to the protests, according to State Street
- Hong Kong’s bourse received shot in the arm from Alibaba listing this week
