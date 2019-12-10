In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index dropped 0.2 per cent on Tuesday. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong market dips while China stocks eke out small gains, as investors remain in ‘observation mode’
- Postal Savings Bank of China, the country’s biggest IPO since 2010, closes with a slight gain of 2 per cent
- Sportswear makers listed in Hong Kong decline broadly on profit taking
Topic | Stocks
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index dropped 0.2 per cent on Tuesday. Photo: Roy Issa
LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks mixed while country's biggest IPO in years records small gain
- China consumer inflation accelerated in November on rising pork prices
- China Zheshang Bank included in Stock Connect