Xiaomi’s gains came after a sub-brand said its new 5G smartphone will go on sale in January. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong market gains as Xiaomi records rare rebound on new 5G phone
- Smartphone maker Xiaomi achieves its biggest daily gain since July 2018
- Chinese carmakers led by Changan Auto surge on hopes of rally
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index dropped 0.2 per cent on Tuesday. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong market dips while China stocks eke out small gains, as investors remain in ‘observation mode’
- Postal Savings Bank of China, the country’s biggest IPO since 2010, closes with a slight gain of 2 per cent
- Sportswear makers listed in Hong Kong decline broadly on profit taking
