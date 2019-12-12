The Hang Seng Index climbed 1.3 per cent on Thursday, recording its biggest one-day gain since November 25. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong stocks enjoy best gains in nearly three weeks as Tencent rises to three-month high

  • Hang Seng Index rose above 27,000 at one point in intraday trading
  • Chinese benchmarks dip as lack of new capital flowing into market leads to weak momentum
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 5:01pm, 12 Dec, 2019

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index dropped 0.2 per cent on Tuesday. Photo: Roy Issa
Hong Kong market dips while China stocks eke out small gains, as investors remain in ‘observation mode’

  • Postal Savings Bank of China, the country’s biggest IPO since 2010, closes with a slight gain of 2 per cent
  • Sportswear makers listed in Hong Kong decline broadly on profit taking
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 5:09pm, 10 Dec, 2019

