In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index closed 2.6 per cent higher at 27,687.76, with 48 of its constituents rising and only one declining. Photo: Bloomberg
Business /  Markets

Hong Kong, China stock markets soar after reports of Trump signing off trade deal

  • Hang Seng Index caps its best week in nearly six months
  • Macau stocks gain on reports of upcoming supportive policies from Beijing
Topic |   Stocks
Yujing Liu

Yujing Liu  

Updated: 5:25pm, 13 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index closed 2.6 per cent higher at 27,687.76, with 48 of its constituents rising and only one declining. Photo: Bloomberg
READ FULL ARTICLE
Ren Hongbin, assistant minister of commerce, said China hopes a trade deal can be reach as soon as possible. Photo: Getty Images
Economy /  China Economy

China hopes trade war deal will come ‘as soon as possible’, vows once again to reform economy

  • China’s assistant minister of commerce Ren Hongbin said Beijing is hoping negotiations can conclude on a trade deal soon
  • Ren would not divulge any further detail, but advised gathered media to watch the Ministry of Commerce’s future press statements for more information
Topic |   US-China trade war
Orange Wang

Orange Wang  

Updated: 12:05am, 10 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

Ren Hongbin, assistant minister of commerce, said China hopes a trade deal can be reach as soon as possible. Photo: Getty Images
READ FULL ARTICLE
SCMP TODAY: INTL EDITION
Get updates direct to your inbox
By registering, you agree to our T&C and Privacy Policy
DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Products & Services

About Us

Our Sites

Other

DOWNLOAD THE SCMP APP

Copyright © 2019 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.