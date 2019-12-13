In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index closed 2.6 per cent higher at 27,687.76, with 48 of its constituents rising and only one declining. Photo: Bloomberg
Hong Kong, China stock markets soar after reports of Trump signing off trade deal
- Hang Seng Index caps its best week in nearly six months
- Macau stocks gain on reports of upcoming supportive policies from Beijing
Topic | Stocks
Ren Hongbin, assistant minister of commerce, said China hopes a trade deal can be reach as soon as possible. Photo: Getty Images
China hopes trade war deal will come ‘as soon as possible’, vows once again to reform economy
- China’s assistant minister of commerce Ren Hongbin said Beijing is hoping negotiations can conclude on a trade deal soon
- Ren would not divulge any further detail, but advised gathered media to watch the Ministry of Commerce’s future press statements for more information
Topic | US-China trade war
