The outlook for Chinese brokerages looks positive after the regulator took a flurry of measures to reform the market. Photo: EPA-EFE
Chinese brokerages soak up gains as analysts expect industry to benefit from regulator’s ongoing reforms
- New rules on refinancing, expansion of the options market and reforms of the ChiNext market are all conducive to the development of the brokerage industry, says Ma Tingting of Guosheng Securities
- Among the 10 best performers on the CSI 300 Index over the past week, four are securities firms
Topic | China stock market
