Tencent has been on a roll over the past two weeks, and gained 3.2 per cent on Tuesday. Photo: Reuters
China’s CSI 300 index rises to eight month high, as mainland investors snap up stocks on improved trade outlook
- Alibaba rises to HK$203.8 – its highest level since listing in Hong Kong on November 26
- Sands China, other Macau stocks rise in anticipation of visit by President Xi on Friday
