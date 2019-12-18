Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai on May 6, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks finish higher, with index heavyweight Tencent continuing its roll
- Tencent closes ahead by 1.7 per cent
- Mainland traders stay on the sidelines despite injection of liquidity
Researchers work inside a laboratory at BeiGene’s research and development centre in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Why Chinese biotech companies are not for faint-hearted investors
- CK Life Sciences is up 97 per cent since announcing favourable clinical trial results for a skin cancer drug four weeks ago
- But some analysts prefer proven big players with approved drugs and large marketing teams
