Investors look at computer screens showing stock information at a brokerage house in Shanghai on May 6, 2019. Photo: Reuters
Hong Kong stocks finish higher, with index heavyweight Tencent continuing its roll

  • Tencent closes ahead by 1.7 per cent
  • Mainland traders stay on the sidelines despite injection of liquidity
Georgina Lee

Updated: 5:39pm, 18 Dec, 2019

Researchers work inside a laboratory at BeiGene’s research and development centre in Beijing. Photo: Bloomberg
Why Chinese biotech companies are not for faint-hearted investors

  • CK Life Sciences is up 97 per cent since announcing favourable clinical trial results for a skin cancer drug four weeks ago
  • But some analysts prefer proven big players with approved drugs and large marketing teams
Eric Ng

Updated: 4:07pm, 2 Dec, 2019

Eric joined the SCMP in 1998 after brief stints in a trading company and translation and editing roles at Dow Jones and Edinburgh Financial Publishing. He has close to 20 years of experience covering China's energy, mining and industrial materials sectors, and has recently added biotechnology to his coverage. Eric has a Masters of Business Administration degree.

