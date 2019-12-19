China Railway Construction Heavy Industry makes equipment for tunnelling machines, rail transit, mining and agriculture. (Above) two CRH380BL trains are seen at Changchun Railway Vehicles’ plant in Changchun, capital of northeast Jilin province. Photo: Xinhua
China Railway Construction plans to spin off unit for listing on Shanghai’s Star Market
- China Railway Construction Heavy Industry is awaiting approval from Shanghai Stock Exchange
- The company plans to list no more than 25 per cent of its outstanding shares
Topic | IPO
