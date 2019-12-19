China Railway Construction Heavy Industry makes equipment for tunnelling machines, rail transit, mining and agriculture. (Above) two CRH380BL trains are seen at Changchun Railway Vehicles’ plant in Changchun, capital of northeast Jilin province. Photo: Xinhua
Business /  Markets

China Railway Construction plans to spin off unit for listing on Shanghai’s Star Market

  • China Railway Construction Heavy Industry is awaiting approval from Shanghai Stock Exchange
  • The company plans to list no more than 25 per cent of its outstanding shares
Topic |   IPO
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 5:00pm, 19 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

China Railway Construction Heavy Industry makes equipment for tunnelling machines, rail transit, mining and agriculture. (Above) two CRH380BL trains are seen at Changchun Railway Vehicles’ plant in Changchun, capital of northeast Jilin province. Photo: Xinhua
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong is based in Shanghai and reports on business for the Post. He joined the team in 2017, following stints covering China's stock market news for Bloomberg and at a local newspaper in Shanghai.