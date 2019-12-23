Kweichow Moutai stock has been one of the big winners of 2019. Here, workers package the fiery liquor in Maotai town in the city of Renhuai in southwest China’s Guizhou province. Photo: Xinhua
Chinese liquor and 5G-related electronics stocks have been big winners in 2019 – a wild year of ‘expect the unexpected’
- Kweichow Moutai, the world’s most valuable liquor company, has shot up nearly 100 per cent
- Chinese headset maker Luxshare Precision has soared 233 per cent
Topic | Stocks
Kweichow Moutai stock has been one of the big winners of 2019. Here, workers package the fiery liquor in Maotai town in the city of Renhuai in southwest China’s Guizhou province. Photo: Xinhua