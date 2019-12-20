Chinese investors look at an electronic board displaying stock index and prices at a securities brokerage in Beijing on December 13. Photo: EPA-EFE
Hong Kong stocks end higher on property gains; Hang Seng advances for third straight week
- Link Reit climbs 2.8 per cent after ‘buy’ rating from Daiwa Capital
- In China, benchmarks end lower as investors stay on sidelines amid economic concerns
