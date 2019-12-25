A researcher plants a semiconductor on an interface board at an R&D centre in Beijing, China. Shares of chip makers rose on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters
Chinese semiconductor stocks extend gains while liquor makers suffer sell-off on safety, valuation concerns
- A gauge of 117 semiconductor stocks jumps 4.3 per cent
- Market looking for new growth engines as traditional sectors decline, analyst says
