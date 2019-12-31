An investor holds onto prayer beads as he watches a board showing stock prices at a brokerage office in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
Business /  Markets

China’s IPO shares turn from sure-fire bets to potential loss-makers amid shaky sentiment and changing regulations

  • Cases of IPO flops have been on the rise as regulators increase the supply of new stocks and push for a market-based pricing mechanism
  • Traditionally undervalued and oversubscribed, Chinese IPO shares have until now been a virtual guarantee of big day-one trading gains
Topic |   China stock market
Zhang Shidong
Zhang Shidong in Shanghai

Updated: 7:45am, 31 Dec, 2019

TOP PICKS

An investor holds onto prayer beads as he watches a board showing stock prices at a brokerage office in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE
Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong

Zhang Shidong is based in Shanghai and reports on business for the Post. He joined the team in 2017, following stints covering China's stock market news for Bloomberg and at a local newspaper in Shanghai.