An investor holds onto prayer beads as he watches a board showing stock prices at a brokerage office in Beijing. Photo: Reuters
China’s IPO shares turn from sure-fire bets to potential loss-makers amid shaky sentiment and changing regulations
- Cases of IPO flops have been on the rise as regulators increase the supply of new stocks and push for a market-based pricing mechanism
- Traditionally undervalued and oversubscribed, Chinese IPO shares have until now been a virtual guarantee of big day-one trading gains
Topic | China stock market
An investor holds onto prayer beads as he watches a board showing stock prices at a brokerage office in Beijing. Photo: Reuters