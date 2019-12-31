LIVE
Hang Seng Index on track for solid December to finish nail-biting 2019
- Jefferies reiterates 'buy' rating on Budweiser Brewing APAC (1876 HK) but lowers target price to HK$35 from HK$38
- Application by Tianneng Power International (819 HK) to separately list battery operations on Star board is accepted
Whew, what a year for Hong Kong and mainland markets!
It comes to an end today.
We've got you covered on the major news and moves.
-- Daniel Ren in Shanghai and Deb Price in Hong Kong
