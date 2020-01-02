LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks rise in solid start for 2020
- Kweichow Moutai plunges on weaker-than-expected 2019 earnings
- Caixin manufacturing PMI falls for first time in five months
Topic | Stocks Blog
People watch the "Symphony of Lights" show in Hong Kong as part of New Year's celebrations. Photo: Winson Wong
INTRODUCTION
Welcome to the first day of trading in 2020!
Hong Kong and mainland stocks have gotten off to a strong start in the new year.
We've got you covered on the major news and moves in Hong Kong and mainland markets.
-- Daniel Ren in Shanghai and Deb Price in Hong Kong
