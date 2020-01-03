LIVE
Hang Seng Index rises after US stocks hit fresh all-time highs
- Citibank likes Chinese internet, banking, 5G smartphone makers amid protests, trade war
- Disgraced tycoon returns to Sun Hung Kai property empire after jail term
A worker on Tuesday cleans one of the lions at the HSBC headquarters in Central that was vandalised during the anti-government march on New Year's Day. Photo: Nora Tamoto
