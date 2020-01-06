An advertisement for 5G on a vehicle in Beijing. The transition to fifth-generation wireless networks has prompted a boom in the sector. Photo: Reuters
Already expensive Chinese tech shares remain favourites for 2020 amid Beijing’s self-reliance push, 5G boom
- Four out of the 10 best-performing stocks on the CSI 300 in 2019 were tech companies
- Tech stocks already outperforming consumer companies, last year’s best performers
