Hong Kong, China stocks stocks open lower on risk-off mood amid Middle East tensions
- All of Monday’s IPOs surge on mainland exchanges
- Tesla’s Chinese suppliers rise on Model 3 price cut
Well, that was short-lived. The solid start Hong Kong and mainland Chinese stocks made to 2020 is already under pressure, after a US air strike that killed Iran’s top military commander. As a direct result of the geopolitical tensions in the Middle East, oil surged last week and is set for a bumpy week ahead.
Among factors to watch closer to home, we have reported that a
– Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Azar Zaidi in Hong Kong
