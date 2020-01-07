LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks follow rebound in US markets
- Overnight in US markets, the S&P 500 gained 0.4 per cent, the Nasdaq rose 0.6 per cent and the Dow added 0.2 per cent
- IPO shares of Beijing-Shanghai rail link operator oversubscribed 127 times
Hong Kong, China stocks are expected to rebound on Tuesday after the S&P 500 rose overnight, for the third time in four sessions, as technology companies led a comeback. But tensions between Washington and Tehran will continue to check momentum as caution prevails.
The local markets are expected to retrain their focus to the phase one deal, which the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies, are expected to sign this month.
– Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Azar Zaidi in Hong Kong
