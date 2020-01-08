LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks decline after Iran launches missiles on US airbase in Iraq
- 21 cornerstone investors bet on high-speed rail operator’s mega IPO
- Construction contractor Kwan Yong tumbles on Hong Kong debut
Topic | Stocks Blog
INTRODUCTION
Simmering tensions in the Middle East seem to have slipped off radars in Hong Kong and China, with traders’ focus shifting to a trade deal between Washington and Beijing being signed as early as next week. But after Iran launched missiles on a US airbase in Iraq, don’t expect them to be out of sight for long.
The markets in mainland China and Hong Kong are expected to open mixed after US stocks fell overnight, and Wednesday is likely to see-saw between optimism about the trade deal and caution over tensions between the US and Iran.
– Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Azar Zaidi in Hong Kong
