LIVE
LIVE
Hong Kong, China stocks follow US equities higher, rebound on easing US-Iran tensions
- China’s December inflation at 4.5 per cent, lower than expected
- Fascination with stocks related to Tesla continues
Topic | Stocks Blog
INTRODUCTION
The Hong Kong and mainland China markets are – once again – expected to see-saw between optimism over a trade deal between Beijing and Washington and caution about what looks like Iran and the US walking back from an all-out armed conflict in the Middle East.
With US equities moving higher overnight, stocks here are also expected to follow suit, with optimism triumphing over caution for the time being.
Domestically, the inflation number for December, expected on Thursday morning, could still lead to a wobble or two.
And if you would like the Live Stocks Blog emailed to you each morning, click
– Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Azar Zaidi in Hong Kong
Note: Information in this blog is on an "as is" basis and not a solicitation or offer to buy or sell any securities or otherwise; and is not investment/professional advice or services in this regard. It is subject to our T&C. SCMP (as defined in