Hong Kong, China stocks inch up after S&P 500 hits fresh record overnight
- Overnight in US markets, all major benchmarks closed at records. The S&P 500 and the Dow both gained 0.7 per cent, while the Nasdaq rose 0.8 per cent
- Hong Kong futures were 0.3 per cent higher, while the FTSE China A50 futures were little changed
We’re not out of the woods yet. On Thursday, Hong Kong stocks posted their biggest gain in four weeks, and the Chinese market rose too, on a growing global consensus that Iran and the United States might to not engage in a full-blown war.
But the return of an appetite for risk will be tested by news that Tehran might have shot down a Ukrainian jetliner with 176 people on board leaving its own international airport.
Closer to home, the phase one deal between Beijing and Washington will continue to influence proceedings. There is also the possibility that Beijing will reveal the December number for new lending and aggregate financing on Friday.
US payrolls data is also expected on Friday.
As of now, stocks in Hong Kong and mainland China re expected to open higher, especially after the S&P 500 rose to a fresh record overnight.
– Zhang Shidong in Shanghai and Azar Zaidi in Hong Kong